DUBAI Dec 12 United Arab Emirates-based energy
company TAQA plans to reduce staff at its headquarters in Abu
Dhabi by 16 percent to 189 in a cost-cutting drive, it said on
Thursday.
The company, which has expanded into 11 countries over the
last eight years, hopes to save more than $20 million in costs
next year alone as a result of the staff cuts.
"The corporate centre has grown over recent years to enable
us to manage TAQA's businesses across 11 countries effectively,"
Chief Executive Officer Carl Sheldon said.
"As we become a more cohesive international group with
greater capacity in Abu Dhabi, we are able to increase
efficiency by leveraging our integrated global teams."
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; editing by Jason Neely)