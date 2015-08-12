* Agrees $3.1 bln 5-yr loan with banks - sources
* Deal awaiting sign-off from Abu Dhabi DMO
* Low interest rate seen as positive for TAQA
(Adds detail, context)
By David French and Stanley Carvalho
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, Aug 12 Abu Dhabi National
Energy Company (TAQA) is close to sealing a $3.1
billion five-year loan which will consolidate existing debts
into a new, lower-cost facility, three sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The transaction has been finalised by the banks backing the
loan, but the firm is still waiting for the assent of the
emirate's Debt Management Office (DMO) before it can formally
sign the deal, the sources said, speaking on condition of
anonymity as the information is not public.
TAQA, which is 74.1 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi
government and which reports second-quarter earnings on
Thursday, declined to comment.
The DMO needs to approve fundraising by Abu Dhabi
government-related entities under rules introduced to prevent
excessive borrowing by state companies in the wake of Dubai's
debt problems at the turn of the decade.
This had applied to bond issues but is now being applied to
loans too, according to one of the sources -- an Abu Dhabi-based
banker -- who said the lack of precedent meant it was taking
longer than expected.
"There isn't a template to follow as it's not been done
before so they (the DMO) are having to put one together," he
said, forecasting assent should arrive by the end of August.
Despite this delay, the loan is being regarded as a strong
result for the company, which sought an interest rate that
bankers said was difficult to justify in an environment where
lower oil revenues were squeezing liquidity in the local banking
system.
Pricing on the loan starts at 50 basis points over the
London interbank offered rate, although it increases
once certain fees have been added.
A number of banks joined the eight lenders that initially
backed the loan during a marketing phase which began in June.
This allowed the size of the facility to increase from the $3
billion identified at the start of marketing, though not as far
as the $3.5 billion the company was said to be seeking in May,
when the process first started.
Two of the sources said the banking group's constituents
were different from previous TAQA loans, with some traditional
lenders to TAQA either not participating or contributing only
small amounts.
They attributed this to the tight pricing and concerns about
TAQA's financial position: its heavy debt load and falling
profits have seen it linked with a possible merger with another
Abu Dhabi state-owned company.
The eight initial lenders -- Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi,
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, BNP Paribas, First Gulf Bank, HSBC,
Mizuho, SMBC and Societe Generale -- put up $300-$350 million
each, though some contributions were scaled back slightly after
other banks joined the deal, the Abu Dhabi-based banker said.
