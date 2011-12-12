ABU DHABI Dec 12 A consortium including
Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA), Japan's Marubeni
Corp and South Korea's S&K E&S has bid low for the
development and operation of the Hassyan 1 power plant in Dubai,
a spokesman for TAQA said on Monday.
The 1,500-megawatt plant will be the first in Dubai to be
built as an Independent Power Producer (IPP), whereby the
producer sells its output to the utility, with the project to be
financed as a public-private partnership (PPP).
State utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)
will hold 51 percent of the special purpose company
that will own Hassyan 1, with the winning bidder owning the
rest.
