* Expects 2012 capex "roughly same" as 2011
* Q3 profit 537 mln dirhams vs 218 mln dirhams year-ago
* Oil & gas revenues rise 68 pct in Q3
* Shares rise 0.9 pct on Abu Dhabi bourse
(Adds details from call)
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Nov 15 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
(TAQA), the state-run oil and gas utility firm, said
third-quarter net profit more than doubled, aided by higher
crude oil prices.
TAQA, which is 75 percent owned by the government of Abu
Dhabi, reported third-quarter net profit of 537 million dirhams
($146.2 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with
218 million a year ago, it said in a statement.
"Global demand for fuel and power continues to grow, with
Middle Eastern markets, in particular, demonstrating attractive
supply/demand dynamics," Chief Executive Carl Sheldon said in
the statement.
TAQA forecast capital expenditure of $2 billion for 2011 but
the company has spent only $1.3 billion so far, Sheldon told
Reuters in a telephone conversation.
"Our spending plans were delayed a bit this year. The
budgets for next year hasn't been set but we would expect capex
to be roughly similar to 2011," he said.
Quarterly revenues surged to 6.2 billion dirhams compared
with 5.2 billion dirhams year ago. TAQA's oil and gas revenues
rose 68 percent to 2.7 billion dirhams, it said in the
statement.
Third-quarter results were also helped by foreign exchange
gains of 85 million dirhams and a 45 million dirhams gain from
changes in fair value of derivatives. However, the company
booked a 2.35 billion dirhams comprehensive loss for foreign
exchange differences at its overseas subsidiaries.
The loss was an accounting adjustment mainly related to the
drop in value of Canadian dollars against the U.S. dollar, Chief
Financial Officer Stephen Kersley said.
The company is a major shareholder in the Dutch Bergermeer
field, Northwest Europe's largest storage facility with capacity
of 4.1 billion cubic metres. It also operates and has shares in
more than 20 producing oil and gas fields in Netherlands.
The Bergermeer field will not be ready for use in 2014 as
planned, the operator said, after a court ruled that work at the
site must stop because of environmental fears, TAQA said in
August.
TAQA also runs power plants in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Ghana,
India and the U.S, and now wants to start oil and gas operations
in Northern Africa.
TAQA, which has invested in a handful of Canadian companies
in recent years, named Carl Sheldon as its new CEO in late
October. The firm has also set up a 3.5 billion ringgit Islamic
bond or sukuk programme to tap the Malaysian market.
TAQA wants to invest in power production in Europe, which
would allow it to integrate its existing gas production and huge
storage facility in the Netherlands, a company executive said in
October.
The company's shares rose 0.9 percent on the Abu Dhabi
bourse at 0800 GMT. They have fallen 18.6 percent year-to-date.
($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams)
(Editing by Jane Merriman)