ABU DHABI Aug 26 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
(TAQA), the state-owned oil explorer and power
supplier, has delayed plans to start construction of coal-fired
power plants in Turkey to 2014, citing other spending
priorities.
Turkey's state-owned Electricity Generation Co and TAQA
agreed in January on a project worth up to $12 billion to build
several power plants using the lignite coal reserves of Turkey's
Afsin-Elbistan region.
The project was initially planned to kick off in mid-2013, a
spokesman for TAQA said on Monday.
"Due to other spending priorities, TAQA has decided to defer
the investment decision in Afsin-Elbistan until 2014," the
spokesman said.
The Afsin-Elbistan region holds about 40 percent of Turkey's
lignite and could provide up to 8,000 megawatts of power
production capacity in southeast Turkey, if the coal potential
is fully exploited, according to the Turkish energy ministry.
