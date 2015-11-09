CHICAGO Nov 9 Target Corp said on
Monday it will launch its Black Friday promotions five days
early, with 10 days of deals on electronics, toys and apparel in
stores and online starting Nov. 22.
Early promotions do not hurt Black Friday, but instead
encourage customers to make more shopping trips, Tina Tyler,
Target's chief stores officer, said on a media conference call.
"I don't know if we would say we are shifting away, I think
we are adding to it."
Target's decision highlights the waning importance of Black
Friday, which until a few years ago kicked off the U.S. holiday
shopping season. The Friday after Thanksgiving, which falls on
Nov. 26 this year, is when retailers traditionally go "in the
black" after being "in the red" almost all year.
Early discounts and online shopping hurt Thanksgiving
weekend sales last year as shoppers on average spent 6.4 percent
less than in 2013, according to data from the National Retail
Federation.
Target said it will open its stores at 6 p.m. on
Thanksgiving.
Deals include a 20 percent discount, for shoppers who spend
$75 or more on Nov. 27, for a purchase between Dec. 4 and Dec.
13; 40 percent off all apparel; and buy-one-get-50 percent-off
on select Star War Toys.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Richard
Chang)