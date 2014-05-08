May 7 The arrest of a man that Texas police said
was involved in last year's massive Target Corp data
breach was in fact not part of the broader federal
investigation, a law enforcement official familiar with the
probe told Reuters on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, USA Today and local TV station KVUE
reported that Texas police arrested Guo Xing Chen, saying he was
"involved in a large-scale credit breach believed to be in
excess of $70 million according to investigators from the Target
Corporation."
"This appears to be strictly a street-level arrest that is
not tied to the larger breach investigation," the official said
on condition of anonymity. "These credit card numbers could have
come from a variety of sources."
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Eric Walsh)