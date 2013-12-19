Dec 19 Target customers were seeing red over the
company's buying data breach, venting anger online and in person
on Thursday, with one suggesting a new company slogan: "Expect
More. Except Security."
News that computer hackers may have stolen data from some 40
million Target-issued credit and debit cards used in stores from
November 27 until December 15 shook up customers shopping the
store aisles.
At a Target store in Mission, Kansas, shopper John Hallock
said he was reluctant to use credit cards because of security
concerns.
"I am wary all the time," he said. "This makes it worse."
"If I go to Target, it will be cash only. If they knew about
it and didn't say anything, I think they did the customers a
disservice, I really do," he said.
Another shopper, Roger Cook of Kansas City, Missouri, said
he was "not angry, but disappointed" over the security breaches.
"But if they don't work on correcting the flaw in whatever
security was breached, then I'm more likely to get angry," he
said.
Target, the third-largest U.S. retailer, said it was working
with federal law enforcement and outside experts to prevent
similar attacks in the future. It did not disclose how its
systems were compromised.
Rage boiled on the Internet, where @WhatsTheT tweeted "Wow
@Target has been a COMPLETE FAILURE this week. No Beyonce and
now a 40 million customer hack of customer's credit & Debit card
info."
The tweet referred to the store's announcement that it would
not sell the singer's new album because it had been released
online before it was available in stores.
Another shopper said the hacking episode at the height of
the holiday shopping season convinced her to take her business
elsewhere.
"Maaaaan I had so much shopping to do @Target I guess I'll
just go to @Walmart" tweeted @Caramelbelle.
Twitter user @SynAck posted the iconic Target red-and-white
bullseye, which is typically accompanied by the slogan, "Expect
More. Pay Less." Instead, it read, "Expect More. Except
Security."
Snarky comments, some filed on Twitter with the hashtag
#HOHOHOMG, also flew on the social media site Reddit.
"I called the police to report the crime. The officer asked
for my name. I told him I didn't have it since my identity had
been stolen," wrote Reddit user frowawayduh.
