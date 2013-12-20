By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 20 Investigators believe that
overseas hackers were responsible for the cyber attack on U.S.
retailer Target Corp that compromised up to 40 million
payment cards during the first three weeks of the holiday
shopping season, a person familiar with the matter said.
The person, who was not authorized to talk publicly about
the matter, said that government investigators do not believe
that the hackers had inside help.
The source declined to say how the hackers got in or where
investigators believe they are based, saying investigators don't
want to show their hand to the criminals or afford them a chance
to destroy evidence.
A Secret Service spokesman declined comment on the
investigation, which the agency is running. Target spokeswoman
Molly Snyder also declined comment.
The retailer reported the breach on Thursday, a day after
security blogger Brian Krebs broke news of the attack, which was
launched as Target entered the busy holiday sales season.
The retailer has declined to say how its systems were
compromised.