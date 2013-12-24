Dec 24 Brokerage Cowen and Co cut its earnings
forecast on Target Corp after the massive theft of card
data over the holiday season, saying the breach was likely to
drive away customers and impact margins as the retailer
increases discounts.
Investors have so far downplayed the impact from hackers who
stole data on up to 40 million credit and debit cards from
Target shoppers during the first three weeks of the holiday
season.
Shares of the third-largest U.S. retailer have fallen just 3
percent since the data theft was revealed, on expectations the
one-off impact will be small.
Cowen said it was hard to quantify the effect of the breach
but expects some loss of customers and an impact from increased
discounting, such as the chain's 10 percent storewide price cuts
over the weekend.
The brokerage cut its fourth-quarter profit forecast to
$1.40 per share from $1.52, excluding Target's operations in
Canada and one-time items. That is still higher than the average
analyst estimate of $1.25 per share for the quarter, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Target has not updated its earnings forecast since the
breach was revealed.
Retail consultancy Customer Growth Partners LLC said on
Monday that Target suffered from a 5 percent reduction in
customer traffic over the weekend in the wake of the breach.
But shoppers interviewed at Target stores said they were
using cash more rather than staying away.
"No place is safe. Any place you shop, you take your
chances," said Alan Rios, 43, a doctor from West Nyack, New
York.
The blog that first revealed the data theft,
KrebsOnSecurity.com, says card details stolen from Target have
flooded onto online markets that sell stolen credit cards.
Target shares were down 0.7 percent at $61.45 in morning
trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
