Jan 10 Target Corp said the massive
payment card data breach that occurred during the first three
weeks of the holiday shopping season affected 70 million
customers, 30 million more than its previous estimate.
The company also cut its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings
per share forecast for its U.S. operations to $1.20 to $1.30,
from $1.50 to $1.60.
