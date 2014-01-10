(Corrects to remove "30 million more than its previous estimate". Target did not previously disclose the number of customers affected.)

Jan 10 Target Corp said the massive payment card data breach that occurred during the first three weeks of the holiday shopping season affected 70 million customers, 30 million more than its previous estimate.

The company also cut its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share forecast for its U.S. operations to $1.20 to $1.30, from $1.50 to $1.60. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)