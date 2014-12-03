Dec 2 A federal judge on Tuesday rejected Target
Corp's bid to dismiss a lawsuit by banks seeking to
recoup money they spent reimbursing fraudulent charges and
issuing new credit and debit cards because of the retailer's
late 2013 data breach.
U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson in St. Paul, Minnesota
said Target played a "key role" in allowing hackers to
infiltrate its computer systems.
He said this justified letting the five bank
plaintiffs, which seek class-action status on behalf of lenders
nationwide, pursue much of their lawsuit accusing the
second-largest U.S. discount retailer of negligence and
violating Minnesota consumer protection laws. The banks are
seeking millions of dollars in damages.
"Plaintiffs have plausibly alleged that Target's actions and
inactions - disabling certain security features and failing to
heed the warning signs as the hackers' attack began - caused
foreseeable harm to plaintiffs," Magnuson wrote. "Plaintiffs
have also plausibly alleged that Target's conduct both caused
and exacerbated the harm they suffered."
Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The company has said at least 40 million credit cards were
compromised in the breach, and that as many as 110 million
people may have had personal information, such as email
addresses and phone numbers, stolen.
Target has also said the bank plaintiffs were "sophisticated
parties" that lacked the close ties to the retailer necessary to
support their legal claims.
The plaintiffs include Umpqua Holdings Corp's
Umpqua Bank in Roseburg, Oregon; Mutual Bank in Whitman,
Massachusetts; Village Bank in St. Francis, Minnesota; CSE
Federal Credit Union in Lake Charles, Louisiana; and First
Federal Savings of Lorain in Lorain, Ohio.
They are seeking class-action status on behalf of banks and
credit unions with customers who used credit and debit cards at
Target between Nov. 1 and Dec. 19, 2013.
Consumers are also pursuing related class-action litigation
over the breach, and Target has asked Magnuson to throw out that
case.
The case is In re: Target Corporation Customer Data Security
Breach Litigation, U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota,
No. 14-md-02522.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)