WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Feb 5 The U.S. Secret
Service visited the office of a Pennsylvania-based refrigeration
contractor, Fazio Mechanical Services, in connection with an
investigation of the Target Corp consumer data breach, a
spokesman for the agency said on Wednesday.
Fazio is the largest refrigeration contractor in the Western
Pennsylvania region, and Target is one of its clients, according
to the Sharpsburg-based company's website.
A law enforcement source told Reuters that evidence suggests
the hackers stole login credentials from Fazio and may have used
the credentials to break into Target's network. The source
added, however, that investigators were not sure that this was
what happened, and it was possible the hackers used other ways
to breach Target's network.
Representatives for Fazio could not be reached for comment.
Security blogger Brian Krebs reported earlier on Wednesday
that Fazio President Ross Fazio had confirmed the visit by the
Secret Service in connection with the Target probe.
Last week, Target, the third-largest U.S. retailer, said the
theft of a vendor's credentials helped cyber criminals pull off
a massive data breach during the holiday shopping season in late
2013. Target did not identify the vendor.
"Because this continues to be an active and ongoing
investigation we don't have additional details to share at this
time," Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder said in an email on
Wednesday.
Target previously said that hackers stole about 40 million
credit and debit card records, as well as personal information -
such as addresses and phone numbers - of about 70 million
customers.
The attack, followed by disclosures of data breaches at
Neiman Marcus and other retailers, has renewed concerns about
the security of payment card networks.