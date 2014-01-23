BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says tender conditions for Delek takeover offer satisfied
* Delek takeover offer - tender conditions satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Jan 23 Target Corp : * Democratic leaders ask Target Corp CEO for documents related to data
breach * House democrats asks Target for written policies relating to threat
monitoring,documents relating to kaptoxa malware, point-of sale security
* Delek takeover offer - tender conditions satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Appointment of Mr. Luca benedetto to position of chief financial officer ("cfo"), replacing current cfo. This is a non-board position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)