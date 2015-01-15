BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
Jan 15 Target Corp will be able to repurchase its shares more quickly now that it has made the decision to exit the Canadian market, the U.S. retailer's chief financial officer, John Mulligan, said on Thursday.
"So while our credit metrics are not yet in a position to allow us to resume share repurchase, this announcement moves our metrics in the right direction and will allow Target to resume share repurchase much more quickly than if we had continued to operate in Canada," Mulligan said on a conference call. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in New York; Editing by Peter Galloway)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.