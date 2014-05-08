(Adds link to FACTBOX on Target Canada prices vs U.S.)
TORONTO May 8 Target Stores Inc's problems in
Canada may have started with its first step: deciding to occupy
the premises of a failed discount chain that didn't have the
panache Canadians anticipated they would find in a retailer
renowned for its "cheap chic."
Target, which ousted chairman and chief executive Gregg
Steinhafel this week after a massive data breach shook the
confidence of its U.S. customers and hurt its sales, also
reported an almost $1 billion 2013 operating loss by its
Canadian stores. Target, which opened 124 stores in Canada in
2013 - compared with just 15 in the U.S. - built them on the
bones of the now defunct Zellers chain, whose store leases it
bought in 2011 for $1.8 billion.
Trouble with that was, the stores were often smaller than
those in the United States, and found in down-market malls
rather than up-and-coming retail destinations. Some analysts
said that Target's Canadian woes began with that footprint,
while the company's inability to stock the stores with items
Canadians want at the prices they expected is what ultimately
alienated customers.
"Canadians were expecting the U.S. Target experience," said
Doug Stephens, president of Retail Prophet Consultants in
Toronto. "Instead they got Zellers with lipstick."
Canadian shoppers also complain that prices are higher than
they thought they would be, that there's inadequate selection of
goods on the shelves, and that the company's supply chains don't
meet the expectations drummed up by its advertising.
"For Target, every time they have something on sale in the
flyer, they don't have it when you get to the store," said Katie
Witzell, 31, who was shopping at a Toronto Wal-Mart with her
toddler.
EMPTY SHELVES
Toronto interior designer Christine Tavares, 40, shopping at
a Target store where some shelves were oddly barren of
merchandise, said, "I was here within the first week when it
opened, and I was so disappointed. The shelves were empty. We
were expecting what we saw in the States."
It won't be easy for Target to sweeten the sour first
impression it has made on Canadian shoppers, who were familiar
with the retailer's U.S. stores and expected more selection and
better prices.
"They over-promised and under-delivered and they're wearing
two big shiners for it," said Jim Danahy, chief executive of
consultancy CustomerLAB and director of the Centre for Retail
Leadership at York University's Schulich School of Business.
Target says it's working on the problems, though fixing them
may take time.
"Again, it's not done, it's not perfect, and it's not
everyday,'' said Eric Hausman, a Target spokesman. "On any given
day, in any given time, we think it's incrementally better than
it was several weeks ago, several months ago and that's what
we're looking for."
Investment management firm Esplanade Capital sold most of
its Target shares in recent months because of the data breach
and the Canada problem, said Shawn Kravetz, president of the
Boston-based firm.
"The losses to get there, the capital expenditures to get
there, the time to get there will be a hit to earnings for some
time and the upside is more modest and further in the future,"
Kravetz said.
CAPITAL SPENDING
The company expects $300 million to $400 million in capital
spending in Canada this year, down from the peak of more than $1
billion in 2013, to fix the stores, John Mulligan, Target's
former chief financial officer and now interim chief executive,
said in February. Mulligan said last year that the stores were
in very poor condition, with $10 million to $11 million in
renovations expected for each location.
It's an investment that may yet pay off with customers who
laud the clean stores and customer service they are used to in
the U.S.
"I settle for a few items that I can get here rather than go
somewhere else like Wal-Mart," said Raeanna Guitard, a little
person who needs help reaching high shelves, as she shopped at a
Target in Toronto. "I won't go to Wal-Mart unless I need to.
It's unorganized and no one can ever assist me."
But Guitard, a government worker, also still shops at Target
in the United States once a month, saying the furniture,
clothing and household selection is better than it is in Canada.
Canadians are used to paying more for goods than in the U.S.
and the disparity is more or less tolerated. It is often blamed
on currency fluctuations, taxes, tariffs and transportation
costs.
Target said last March that some products would have price
parity with the United States and others could be higher, but
still competitive with the local market.
Hani Shabbir, 26, a stay-at-home mother of two, shopping
with her infant son, said she likes Target because it is
conveniently located and has good products, but she finds the
shelves are often empty.
"This one is more expensive. Also, there are a lot of people
near here, so you have to be the first to grab things, if you're
late you'll miss it, it's gone," she said. "My son has colic,
and we need gripe water, and it's never in stock. It has been
three weeks, and there is no gripe water -- we want the right
kind. We end up running all over looking for it, and come back
here a few times but it is never in stock."
Like many companies expanding into Canada, Target
underestimated the complexity of the market and geography, said
Bill Simpson, president of Supply Chain Systems, a consulting
firm specializing in supply chain performance.
"They completely overestimated the sales that they were
going to generate in Canada," said Simpson, whose company's
clients include retailer Hudson's Bay and grocer Loblaw
.
"Forecasting - that's the root of all evil in retail. If you
get a lousy forecast, if you are a demand-driven organization
like Target is, if you get that wrong, you're screwed."
Still, there is hope fashionistas drawn by Target's
reputation as a treasure trove for fun, cheap clothes and
higher-quality merchandise than Wal-Mart may extend their
patience a little longer. It's just up to Target to deliver.
Katie Witzell, the Wal-Mart shopper, said she gave Target
five or six tries when it first opened, and may give it another.
"The only thing I like at Target, why I may go back, is their
sheets," she said. "They do have good quality bedding."
