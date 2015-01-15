Jan 15 Target Corp's exit from Canada
means Chief Executive Brian Cornell will have to rely solely on
the saturated U.S. market for growth, the success of which could
hinge on a shift towards smaller and urban-based stores.
Target announced plans on Thursday to close all of its 133
stores in Canada and put the local business in bankruptcy. With
no other market outside the United States seen as a good fit for
Target, the move effectively puts an end to its international
ambitions, analysts said.
The Minneapolis-based retailer said the move would free up
funds to put towards bolstering its U.S. operations. Target
operates 1,801 stores in the U.S., the bulk of which are
large-format locations averaging 135,000 square feet.
Cornell also told a conference call he planned to accelerate
the expansion of its CityTarget locations, which are based in
big cities and range from 80,000 to 160,000 square feet, and a
convenience store-like format called Express.
While Cornell did not disclose a numerical target for that
expansion, some analysts said these smaller formats offered
Target the largest potential growth, partly because they are
targeting urban areas not yet exposed to Target stores.
"They could easily open in the range of 500 to 600 smaller
format stores across the country," said Craig Johnson, head of
retail consultancy Customer Growth Partners. He said, however,
that it could take a few years before Target "got the formula
right."
In focusing on smaller and urban-based stores, Target is
taking a page out of the playbook of Wal-Mart Stores Inc
. The largest U.S. retailer is planning to open 180 to
200 Neighborhood Market stores this year, making the more
compact format a key pillar of its growth plans.
Target launched the first CityTarget in 2012 and currently
has eight of the stores with plans to open one in Boston this
year, its first on the East Coast. It has only one Express, a
20,000-square-foot store opened in Minneapolis last year.
Given the focus on smaller stores, Fitch Ratings analyst
Phil Zahn said he was expecting Target's square footage to grow
by only about 1 percent annually for the foreseeable future.
"You have to build a lot of the small stores to move the
needle," Zahn said, adding that he was skeptical of the
prospects for expansion outside the United States.
"If they are trying to carve out a discounter niche it may
not fit in Mexico or other emerging markets. So I have a feeling
that is a ways down the road."
