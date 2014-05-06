BOSTON May 6 Target Corp interim Chief
Executive John Mulligan said he is not interested in becoming
the company's permanent chief executive.
He made the comment in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday,
a day after the board the announced the immediate departure of
CEO and Chairman Gregg Steinhafel following last year's
devastating data breach.
Mulligan also said that investigators have determined that
the data theft was limited to what company has already disclosed
-- some 40 million payment card numbers and other data from
about 70 million customers.
The company had previously warned that the probe might
reveal that the breach was more extensive than understood at the
time.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Alden Bentley)