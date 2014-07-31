KAZ Minerals promotes chief financial officer to CEO
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals Plc said on Thursday that Andrew Southam would be promoted next year to the role of chief executive.
July 31 Target Corp is hiring PepsiCo Inc executive Brian Cornell as its new chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Cornell, who has spent nearly a decade at PepsiCo, was a contender to succeed PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1xCMUqk)
Target and Pepsi did not immediately respond to emails seeking comments. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane and Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
April 27 Domino's Pizza Inc's reported a 37.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand in the United States and more revenue from franchisees.