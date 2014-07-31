July 31 Target Corp is hiring PepsiCo Inc executive Brian Cornell as its new chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Cornell, who has spent nearly a decade at PepsiCo, was a contender to succeed PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1xCMUqk)

Target and Pepsi did not immediately respond to emails seeking comments. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane and Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)