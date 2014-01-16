Jan 16 Citigroup will replace all customer
debit cards involved in the data breach at Target Corp,
the No.3 U.S. retailer, a spokeswoman for the bank said.
The bank did not replace the debit cards sooner because it
wanted to minimize disruptions during the holiday shopping
season, the New York Times reported earlier, quoting a person
briefed on the bank's decision. ()
"This is being done as a precautionary measure," Citi
spokeswoman Elizabeth Fogarty told Reuters in an email reply
late Wednesday.
Fogarty declined to provide details on the number of debit
cards being reissued.
Target said last week an investigation found that hackers
stole the personal information of at least 70 million customers,
including names, mailing addresses, telephone numbers and email
addresses. Previously, the retailer said the hackers stole data
from 40 million credit and debit cards.
The two sets of numbers likely contained some overlap, a
company spokeswoman had said.
JPMorgan said in December it would give customers
new debit cards printed quickly at many of its branches.
Citi is not reissuing credit cards, the New York Times said.