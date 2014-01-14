By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 13 As a credit card expert, Curtis
Arnold expended a lot of personal capital promoting Target
Corp's Red Card, the retailer's store-branded debit
card, because of its generous rewards.
Arnold, the founder of a card comparison site called
cardratings.com, spent a lot of money using the Red Card at
Target in the holiday shopping season - as it turned out, during
the weeks tens of millions of Target customer credit and debit
card data was hacked.
Arnold even went so far as to recommend the card to parents
at his children's school. Red Card rewards include 5 percent off
purchases, free shipping of products and a 1 percent donation to
the customer's school of choice.
A parent who signed up for the card just before the holidays
saw Arnold the other day and sarcastically said: "Thanks."
"It has been horrendous," says Arnold, of Little Rock,
Arkansas, who has yet to hear from Target directly about the
security of his account since the company on Dec. 19 disclosed
the theft of data.
On Monday, Target began a major public relations effort to
win back customer confidence and it apologized for the
unprecedented cyber attack.
"Our top priority is taking care of you and helping you feel
confident about shopping at Target, and it is our responsibility
to protect your information when you shop with us," Chief
Executive Officer Gregg Steinhafel said in a full-page letter
published in newspapers.
Arnold says he cannot reach Target's customer service. He
says he finds Target's website too convoluted to navigate for
more information about the breach when he is busy with other
things.
Hundreds of shoppers who feel the same way have flocked to
the company's social media accounts with similar stories - they
cannot get through on the phone and they cannot find out things
like how to get a new card issued.
On Monday, the company posted an update on its main Facebook
page, which reaches more than 22 million followers, offering one
year of free daily credit monitoring, plus a free credit report.
Target says it's taking an average of eight seconds to
answer credit monitoring requests. Customers have until April 23
to sign up.
Many people have responded to the Facebook post directly -
some are supportive and some are skeptical. "This has to be a
scam," wrote one woman.
Target customer service responded to many of those who
questioned the offer, saying: "This is a legitimate offer."
Real or not, Pam Kassner is not going to bite. The
51-year-old from Pewaukee, Wisconsin shopped at Target over the
holidays using her credit card. She is now monitoring her
statements closely.
"I'm scared of links. I won't put my Social Security number
in," she says. "They try to help you, but they're asking for
more information."
Kassner has not stopped shopping at Target, where she
typically goes once a month, but the last time she visited, she
paid in cash. "I was about to take out my credit card, and then
I thought, aahh, I'm not comfortable," Kassner says.
For other consumers, however, the situation is not so much
about blaming the retailer, but assessing the general security
threat and how companies deal with a crisis.
"Every company has had some sort of a breach," says John
Nersesian, managing of wealth management services at Nuveen
Investments, based in Chicago. "The questions is, can we be
smarter as consumers? And how does a company handle it once
they've been made aware of a breach?"
A lack of communication is what Sheri Cullens, 46, faced
when her government-issued debit card was compromised after she
bought prescription medicine at Target in late December. It was
unclear whether or not her card was affected by the reported
breach of Target's networks.
Cullens, a single mom from Palm Harbor, Florida who uses the
card to receive child support, says she had $600 stolen from her
account just as her rent was due.
Nobody at Target contacted her to tell her the card had been
compromised, or answered her calls and emails once she found
out. Cullens has since worked out the issue with Florida state
officials, but she said she would not shop at Target again.
On consumer issues, lack of communication is often a key
pain point, says Ed Mierzwinski, consumer program director
U.S. PIRG, an advocacy group for consumers.
"Consumers are frustrated when a company doesn't do a good
job either protecting their info or informing them of any
problems," he says.
But with its letter to customers, Target is trying to
address their concerns.
"I know this breach has had a real impact on you, creating a
great deal of confusion and frustration," it said.
Consumers also do not know where to turn when they are
dissatisfied, according to Mierzwinski, who says very few know
to contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
Many simply rely on the fraud protection provided by their
credit card issuers - filling out a form and have them removed.
They play the game of averages, hoping thieves will not make
their way through all the millions of account numbers stolen.
Miami lawyer Jordan Keusch, 44, is among those who is
resigned to the situation.
"I accept it as part of modern commerce, as horrible as that
is. I don't like it, but there's not a hell of a lot I can do
about it."
- The CFPB has information on identity theft protection
services (),
plus forms to submit questions and complaints.
- The FTC has a website section devoted to consumer safety
from identity theft ().
-