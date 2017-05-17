May 17 Target Corp reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as sales picked up in March after a slow start to the quarter.

Shares of the company rose 6 percent to $57.90 in premarket trading.

Sales at stores open at least a year fell 1.3 percent, better than the 3.6 percent drop expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income rose to $681 million, or $1.23 per share, in the first quarter ended April 29, from $632 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Target had recorded a $261 million charge related to the early retirement of debt in the year-earlier period.

Revenue fell 1.1 percent to $16.02 billion.

