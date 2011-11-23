Nov 23 Discount retailer Target Corp (TGT.N)
said on Wednesday it was in negotiations for the sale of its
credit card receivables and a deal could be reached by the end
of the year.
"We are currently negotiating a potential transaction,"
Target said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. "It is possible that a sale agreement could be
executed as early as the fourth quarter of 2011."
Target is only looking to sell the debts it is owed by
cardholders. It would still keep control of the credit card
operations, which are part of a key marketing strategy for the
company.
Earlier this month, Target Chairman Gregg Steinhafel said
the company believed the most likely form of such an
announcement would be that it had agreed with a buyer on terms
of such a sale and on the nature of an ongoing arrangement with
the buyer.
In January, Target said it wanted to sell all of its credit
card receivables, which totaled $6.7 billion as of Oct. 30,
2010. It sold a 47 percent stake in those loans to JPMorgan
Chase & Co (JPM.N) in 2008. [ID:nN13263162]
Credit card portfolios sold at an average premium of 15
percent in 2010, meaning the full business could fetch up to
$7.7 billion, analysts have previously said. Proceeds could be
reduced by third-party stakes in the receivables.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Jessica Hall in
Philadelphia)