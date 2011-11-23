Nov 23 Discount retailer Target Corp (TGT.N) said on Wednesday it was in negotiations for the sale of its credit card receivables and a deal could be reached by the end of the year.

"We are currently negotiating a potential transaction," Target said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "It is possible that a sale agreement could be executed as early as the fourth quarter of 2011."

Target is only looking to sell the debts it is owed by cardholders. It would still keep control of the credit card operations, which are part of a key marketing strategy for the company.

Earlier this month, Target Chairman Gregg Steinhafel said the company believed the most likely form of such an announcement would be that it had agreed with a buyer on terms of such a sale and on the nature of an ongoing arrangement with the buyer.

In January, Target said it wanted to sell all of its credit card receivables, which totaled $6.7 billion as of Oct. 30, 2010. It sold a 47 percent stake in those loans to JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) in 2008. [ID:nN13263162]

Credit card portfolios sold at an average premium of 15 percent in 2010, meaning the full business could fetch up to $7.7 billion, analysts have previously said. Proceeds could be reduced by third-party stakes in the receivables. [ID:nN13293279] (Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Jessica Hall in Philadelphia)