By Jim Finkle and Phil Wahba
BOSTON/NEW YORK, March 14 Target Corp
warned that last year's massive security breach could have been
more extensive than reported so far, leading to further losses
at the No. 3 U.S. retailer.
"Our investigation of the matter is ongoing and it is
possible that we will identify additional information that was
accessed or stolen, which could materially worsen the losses and
reputational damage we have experienced," the company said in
its 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission on Friday.
The company has so far said that some 40 million payment
card records were stolen along with 70 million other customer
records during a massive cyber attack over the holiday shopping
season.
For example, the SEC filing noted that when the company
initially identified the intrusion in mid-December investigators
believed the information stolen was limited to some 40 million
payment card records. They later discovered that another 70
million pieces of customer data had been taken.
The Minneapolis-based retailer has previously warned that
news of the breach has damaged its reputation, causing some
customers to stay away and hurting sales.
Target executives are unsure how long it might take to
restore the company's reputation, the filing said. "We cannot
predict the length or extent of any ongoing impact to sales."
When the company reported quarterly results on Feb. 26, it
said customer traffic had started to improve this year after
falling significantly on news of the cyber attack, which
surfaced in mid-December.
Congress is investigating the breach along with potential
lapses at other retailers, and credit card companies are pushing
for better security.
Target faces dozens of class actions and potential action
from banks seeking reimbursement for millions of dollars in
losses due to fraud and the cost of card replacements.