BOSTON Jan 14 Companies that help Target Corp
process payments could face millions of dollars in fines
and costs resulting from the unprecedented data breach that
struck the retailer over the holiday shopping season.
Investigators are still sorting through just how thieves
compromised about 40 million payment cards and the information
of about 70 million Target customers. But people who have
reviewed past data breaches believe Target's partners could face
consumer lawsuits and fines that payment networks such as Visa
Inc and MasterCard Inc often levy after cyber
security incidents.
Target's partners "have deep pockets and are intimately
involved in certain aspects of how Target gets paid," said Jamie
Pole, a cyber security consultant in Asheboro, North Carolina,
who works for government agencies and the financial industry.
Fines and settlement costs could reach into the millions of
dollars for individual companies, he said, though much will
depend on how the ultimate liability for the breach is
determined.
Boston attorney Cynthia Larose of Mintz Levin said Target
would likely seek to add its partners as defendants to lawsuits
already filed over the breach. "These class-action lawsuits
start to bring everyone in at some point," she said.
After its systems were penetrated by hackers in the
mid-2000s, retailer TJX Companies Inc agreed to pay up
to $40.9 million to cover fraud costs in a settlement with Visa.
Visa also issued penalties of $880,000 against Fifth Third
Bancorp of Ohio, which processed transactions for TJX.
Asked about the business relationships and possible costs,
Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder declined to comment, citing the
ongoing investigation and pending suits. A Visa spokeswoman
declined to comment. A MasterCard spokesman said the company
could not discuss an ongoing investigation.
HANDLING TARGET TRANSACTIONS
Several companies are involved in any purchase from a store
such as Target. A bank issues the consumer's payment card, while
a separate organization known as the "merchant acquirer" handles
the payment for the store, when the card is swiped. Companies
such as Visa and MasterCard operate the networks over which the
payment request and confirmation are sent.
Companies performing these roles for Target were identified
in a research note by Robert W. Baird & Co analysts on Dec. 19.
According to the note the merchant acquirer used by Target
for credit and debit card transactions is Bank of America
Merchant Services, a joint venture of Bank of America Corp
and KKR & Co's First Data Corp.
A spokesman for the joint venture declined to comment, as
did a spokesman for Bank of America. Bank of America is due to
release earnings on Wednesday morning. A spokeswoman for First
Data, Nancy Etheredge, said via email that the company
"processes some transactions for one of Target's merchant
acquirers" but declined to offer more detail.
The note also identified Vantiv Inc of Cincinnati
as processing transactions for Target customers who type in
personal identification numbers for debit transactions. It said
Vantiv expected "no impact from the breach." Vantiv
representatives did not return messages.
Target-branded payment cards are issued by Toronto's TD Bank
Group. A spokeswoman said via e-mail that "It would be
inappropriate to comment on any potential fines at this time."
One author of the Baird report, analyst Timothy Wojs, said
it is too soon to predict what fines or settlement costs might
result. In the past, fines by Visa and MasterCard have been
insignificant to payment processors but set the stage for larger
settlements to cover bank losses, he said.
FINING THE MIDDLEMEN
Fines in cyber cases have drawn some push-back from
merchants. In a case in U.S. District Court in Nashville,
Tennessee, specialty retailer Genesco Inc Inc is suing
Visa over the $13.3 million it says Visa wrongfully collected
from its banks, Wells Fargo & Co and Fifth Third.
Visa collected the money after a cyber-attack obtained
payment data, though the data was handled within industry
standards, according to the company's complaint.
Wells Fargo declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Fifth
Third did not respond to questions. In court filings Visa
defended its actions as in keeping with laws and contracts.