BOSTON Jan 13 A rash of data breaches at big
U.S. retailers may accelerate spending on high-tech payment
cards, a MasterCard Inc executive and other industry
specialists said on Monday, as companies look to keep the faith
of their customers.
Retailers and their banks face a deadline set by payment
networks Visa Inc and MasterCard of October 2015 to accept
new payment cards that store information on computer chips
rather than on traditional magnetic stripes. The
multibillion-dollar safety upgrade has many companies dragging
their feet, and analysts estimated only 60 percent of U.S. sales
terminals would meet the schedule.
Now the loss of customer data reported at Target
Corp, Neiman Marcus and other stores since
December could move companies to the new standard more quickly,
said Carolyn Balfany, head of U.S. product delivery for
MasterCard in a telephone interview on Monday.
The risks created by the breaches will clarify to companies
the benefit of moving quickly to the new standard, she said.
"That's the clarity," she said.
Among companies that could profit from a faster switch to
chip-based cards are those that make equipment used to swipe
them, such as the United States' VeriFone Systems Inc
and France's Ingenico.
MasterCard, of Purchase, N.Y., is the second-largest payment
network operator behind Visa of Foster City, California. Visa
has not made executives available to be interviewed since Target
first reported its breach on Dec. 19.
A response gaining attention among security specialists has
been the conversion of U.S. sales terminals to a card standard
widely used in Europe and Asia, sometimes known as "EMV" after
the initials of its creator companies Europay, MasterCard and
Visa.
Cards meeting the standard carry chips to make them harder
to counterfeit, and to protect sensitive data with encryption.
They can also require users to enter a personal identification
number, or PIN, to make purchases, an extra layer of security
compared to the signatures used by traditional credit cards.
Although the new technology may not have prevented the data
thefts from Target and elsewhere, it would make any stolen data
harder to re-use and has cut fraud where it has been adopted.
BANKS AND RETAILERS AT ODDS
In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Target Chief Executive
Gregg Steinhafel said the company wanted to lead the retail
industry's move to adopt the new cards. His remarks echoed those
made by the general counsel of the National Retail Federation on
Sunday. [ ID: nL2N0KN110 ]
To date U.S. banks and retailers have been at odds over who
should bear the costs of the upgrades, which could approach $10
billion in all. Retailers have made headway with a federal
lawsuit that could help them reduce the fees that banks can
charge to process transactions - fees the banks had counted on
to pay for new technology. [ ID:nL2N0K004A ]
The new enthusiasm from retailers like Target and the trade
group after the breaches could mean they will install the
equipment more quickly, said Roel Schouwenberg, a senior cyber
security researcher for Kaspersky Lab. "If EMV now receives a
broad industry push then I don't see why we couldn't beat some
of the set deadlines," he said.
MEMORY DRIVES COSTS
The cost of switching would have to cover new sales
terminals and the issuing of new plastic to replace the roughly
1.1 billion credit, debit and prepaid cards now circulating in
the United States.
A traditional card costs about $1 to print, personalize and
mail to a consumer, whereas the new cards can cost up to $10
each depending on the volume printed and the memory in their
chips, estimated Javelin Strategy analyst Al Pascual.
Still, the changes are coming. Large banks have begun to
mail new chip cards to customers for traveling including
Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co.. Big equipment
makers like VeriFone and Ingenico have already wound down sales
of their older magnetic-stripe-only card readers in the U.S.
Thierry Denis, president of Ingenico's North American unit,
said the breaches have focused attention on the retailers to
upgrade their systems but that banks also need to issue the
cards customers will need for the new card readers to catch on.
"It's chicken and egg," he said.
A VeriFone spokesman said the company would not comment on
sales projections. One analyst, Andrew Jeffrey of SunTrust
Robinson Humphrey, wrote in a report on Jan. 7 that the Target
breach could speed up the sale of new terminals. (He wrote
another possibility could be consumers abandon debit cards for
cash, but called that unlikely).
"(T)he Target breach could make the October 2015 deadline
more realistic," Jeffrey wrote.
He added that "For the first time, we get the feeling that
the cost of conversion is being outweighed by the open-ended
liability associated with making consumers whole when their
accounts are compromised and the potential damage done to
retailers' brands."