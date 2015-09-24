CHICAGO, Sept 24 Target Corp on Thursday appointed Anu Gupta to a newly created operational role that is expected to help the retailer anticipate customer needs quickly.

Gupta, who has been appointed senior vice-president, operational excellence, has previously held similar positions at retailers Michaels Stores Inc and Safeway Inc.

She will report to Target's Chief Operating Office John Mulligan, beginning October 12, the company said in a statement.

Gupta's appointment comes as Target's leadership renews its focus on improving its supply chain network, technology systems and platforms, out-of-stocks and customer experience.

The retailer has previously said it will invest $1 billion in supply chain and technology infrastructure this year. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago, Editing by Franklin Paul)