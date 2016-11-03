By Nandita Bose
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 2 Target Corp said on
Wednesday its grocery chief is stepping down, as the retailer
struggles to overhaul a key business and attract more shoppers
to visit its grocery aisles.
Anne Dament will leave the company on Nov. 18, less than
eighteen months after she was appointed and tasked with turning
around the grocery business, which accounts for a fifth or about
$18.5 billion of Target's overall sales.
This is the third high-profile exit at Target in less than
four months. In September, the Minneapolis-based retailer's
chief digital officer Jason Goldberger left the company, a month
after Target's chief marketing officer Jeff Jones left to join
Uber Technologies.
Revamping the grocery business and making the sixth-largest
U.S. retailer a more compelling destination for groceries has
been a key priority for Chief Executive Brian Cornell who took
over in 2014.
Since then Target has added more healthy, organic and
gluten-free items in an effort to attract millennial shoppers,
improved its store design and made leadership changes in the
business.
But despite these efforts, grocery sales during the second
quarter fell with Target reporting its first quarterly drop in
comparable sales in two years. The company lowered its forecast
for the rest of the year, saying it expects sales to be flat to
down 2 percent in the two remaining quarters.
Target's sales have suffered as shoppers increasingly use
online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc and focus their
spending on big-ticket items like cars and home renovations
rather than small discretionary purchases.
Target spokeswoman Katie Boylan said the retailer will
conduct a "comprehensive search" both internally and externally
for Dament's replacement.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose)