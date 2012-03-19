* Says will maintain investment grade rating
* Expects $1.5 billion in buybacks in 2012
March 19 Target Corp said on Monday it
expects its annual dividend to reach $3 per share or more by
2017, if it meets its profit goals, and plans to continue buying
back shares even as it spends money to get ready for its
Canadian launch next year.
Target, which said it had completed a $10 billion share
repurchase program from 2007, said in a statement it "continues
to generate far more cash than we need to fund" its main
business.
The discount chain currently pays an annual dividend of
$1.20 per share and is planning to open its first international
stores in Canada in 2013.
Target said it would spend about $1.5 billion on buying back
shares this year, less than the $1.9 billion it spent in 2011.
But the pace of the repurchases will pick up steam after the
launch of its Canadian stores is complete and it has fewer
capital expenses.
Target said it would manage its share repurchases in a way
that would keep its investment grade credit ratings.
In January, Target's board directors authorized a $5 billion
buyback the retailer expects to complete within two to three
years.
Under the previous program, Target bought back 23 percent of
the shares that were outstanding in November 2007, when it was
authorized.
The discount retailer has a goal of a profit per share of $8
by 2017. Last fiscal year, Target had earnings of $4.27 per
share.