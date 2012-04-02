April 2 Target Corp named Jeffrey Jones
as its chief marketing officer on Monday, bringing in an
executive with experience at advertising agencies, Gap Inc
and elsewhere to fill a role that has been vacant for
six months.
Jones, 44, most recently was president and a partner of
McKinney, a North Carolina-based advertising agency, Target
said.
Michael Francis, Target's chief marketing officer since
2008, left the retailer in October to become the new president
of J.C. Penney Co Inc.
The chic discount chain said it had considered both internal
and external candidates for the chief marketing officer
position.
Before McKinney, Jones was chief marketing officer at Gap,
where he led areas such as marketing strategy and retail store
design and was president of its gift card subsidiary. He was
also president and chief executive officer of LB Works, a
Chicago-based advertising agency associated with Leo Burnett,
and worked at Coca-Cola Co, among other companies.
Shares of Target were up 6 cents at $58.33 in premarket
trading.