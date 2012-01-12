India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Program to start upon completion of current $10 bln program in early 2012
* Sees completing new program in 2-3 years
* Expects to invest about $1.5 bln or more in buybacks in 2012
Jan 12 Target Corp said its board authorized the buy back of up to $5 billion of its shares over the next 2-3 years, following the completion of its current program in early 2012.
The company announced its existing $10 billion program in November 2007 and Target said it has since repurchased more than 185 million shares at an average price of $51.53 a share through the third quarter of 2011.
Target said it expects to invest $1.5 billion or more in share repurchases in 2012.
The company also expects to raise its annual dividend to $3.00 a share or more by 2017, if it meets its goal to grow annual earnings to $8.00 a share or more by that time.
Target shares closed at $49.03 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.