Nov 21 Retailer Target Corp (TGT.N) is
experiencing egg shortages at some stores nationwide after
dropping a supplier that has been accused of animal cruelty,
The Associated Press reported on Monday.
The AP said stores from Chicago to North Carolina reported
shortages after Target stopped doing business with Sparboe
Farms. The company was the target of an undercover video that
showed multiple instances of animal cruelty and unclean
practices.
Sparboe said on its website that the acts depicted in the
footage are "totally unacceptable and completely at odds with
our values as egg farmers". The company said it has terminated
four employees complicit in "this disturbing activity" and that
its investigation is ongoing.
Target sold the eggs under the Sparboe brand and also under
its own Market Pantry and Archer Farms labels, the wire service
said.
Spokespeople for Target did not return calls for comment.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by Carol Bishopric)