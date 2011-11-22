Nov 22 Target Corp (TGT.N) said on Tuesday that
it tapped long-time manager Casey Carl to run the retailer's
online business in the wake of recent problems with its
website.
Target named Carl president, multichannel and senior vice
president, merchandising effective immediately.
In this newly created position, Carl will run Target.com
and the company's mobile and social-commerce efforts, Target
said.
Carl joined Target in 1997 and was most recently senior
vice president, hardlines and served as a co-lead on Target's
multichannel steering committee.
Last month, Steve Eastman, president of Target.com, left
after the website crashed, interrupting online shopping for the
discount chain.
Target's website crashed in September too after an
overwhelming online rush by shoppers interested in a new line
of Missoni apparel and other goods.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr, editing by Bernard Orr)