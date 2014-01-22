NEW YORK Jan 22 Target Corp is cutting
475 jobs at its offices in Minnesota, where it is based, a
spokeswoman for the third-largest U.S. retailer said on
Wednesday.
The retailer has a total global headcount of 361,000 and
employs about 14,000 at its headquarters and related offices in
Minnesota.
The news comes just weeks after the Minneapolis,
Minnesota-based company forecast weak results for the holiday
season, during which it fell victim to a cyber attack that led
to the theft of some 40 million payment card numbers and the
personal data of 70 million customers.
In early January, the retailer cut its fourth-quarter profit
forecast, in part due to weaker-than-expected sales since
reports of the cyber-attack emerged in mid-December.
"We believe these decisions, while difficult, are the right
actions as we continue to focus on transforming our business,"
Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder said.