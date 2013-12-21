NEW YORK Dec 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co on
Saturday notified customers who used debit cards at Target Corp
stories during the recent security breach that it limiting use
of the cards to cash withdrawals of $100 a day and purchases
totaling $300 a day.
The new limit effects roughly 2 million accounts, or fewer
than 10 percent of Chase debit card accounts, according to a
bank spokeswoman. It does not apply to credit cards.
The bank spelled out the limits in an email to customers
with the subject line: "Unfortunately, your debit card is at
risk by the breach at Target stores."
The bank said it was taking at the action as a precaution
and recognized that the move "could not have happened at a more
inconvenient time."