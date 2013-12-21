By David Henry
NEW YORK Dec 21 At least 2 million shoppers who
used bank debit cards at Target Corp stores during its
recent data breach are facing lower limits on how much cash they
can take out of teller machines and spend at stores.
JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Saturday it is notifying
customers who used Chase brand debit cards at Target from Nov.
27 through Dec. 15 that they are now limited to $100 a day of
cash withdrawals and $300 a day of purchases with their cards.
The new limit effects roughly 2 million accounts, or 10
percent of Chase debit cards, according to a spokeswoman for
Chase, the consumer banking business of JPMorgan, the biggest
U.S. bank by assets.
Chase said it acted as a precaution to prevent criminals
from taking money from customer accounts. Chase and other banks
say they will cover unauthorized transactions that customers
report.
"Banks are putting various precautions in place," Target
spokeswoman Molly Snyder said by email, declining to be specific
about what the banks are doing.
Representatives for other major banks, including Bank of
America Corp and Citigroup Inc, told Reuters on
Saturday that their institutions take steps to protect accounts,
but none described specific actions so broadly limiting to
cardholders as those of Chase.
Target's Snyder said that for the debit card it issues and
calls Redcard, the company has activated a "deeper fraud
monitoring protocol." She did not describe the new steps.
Chase said in its notice to customers that it realized its
move "could not have happened at a more inconvenient time with
the holiday season upon us."
At Chase, the usual debit card daily limits are $200 to $500
for cash withdrawals and $500 for purchases, according to a bank
spokeswoman.
"It seems like the banks are the 'Grinch who stole
Christmas,'" said Jamie Court, president of Consumer Watchdog, a
consumer advocacy group based in Los Angeles. "It is Target's
fault, but children across America are going to bear the price
... The banks are protecting themselves."
Chase spelled out the new limits in an email to customers
with the subject line: "Unfortunately, your debit card is at
risk by the breach at Target stores."
Target said on Thursday that computer hackers had stolen
data from as many as 40 million credit and debit cards of
shoppers who visited its stores during the first three weeks of
the holiday season.
Chase said in the letter that it plans to reissue affected
debit cards over the coming weeks and in the meantime said
employees at its 5,600 branches would help those who need more
cash. Many branches will stay open late if needed, the letter
said.
Debit cards, unlike credit cards, typically require
customers to enter personal identification numbers when they
make purchases at store check-out counters. Initial reports of
Target's security breach said data may have been taken through
devices at its counters.
Debit cards are used to spend money that has been deposited
in checking and other demand accounts at banks.