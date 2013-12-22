NEW YORK Dec 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co
said it would open more than a third of its branches on Sunday
to assist customers affected by the recent data breach at Target
Corp.
Target said on Thursday that computer hackers had stolen
data from as many as 40 million credit and debit cards of
shoppers who visited its stores during the first three weeks of
the holiday season.
In response to the breach, Chase on Saturday limited
affected debit card accounts to cash withdrawals of $100 a day,
as well as $300 a day for purchases using the card. It called
the measures a precaution to prevent criminals from taking money
from customer accounts.
Customers who need more cash than $100 can access their
funds at open branches, Chase said, adding that the highest
density of branches open on Sunday were in the Northeast,
California and the Southeast, with a priority on those near
major shopping centers.