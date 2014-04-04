April 4 The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict
Litigation ordered that the many lawsuits that accuse Target
Corp of failing to protect customers from a data breach
will be consolidated in the retailer's home state Minnesota.
The order brings together 33 lawsuits across 18 districts,
and potentially many more tag-along actions, before the U.S.
District Judge Paul Magnuson in Minnesota.
The centralization will eliminate duplicative discovery,
prevent inconsistent pre-trial rulings, and conserve the
resources of the parties and the judiciary, according to the
transfer order.
Target, the third-largest U.S. retailer, faces several
class-action lawsuits and action from banks that could seek
reimbursement for millions of dollars in losses due to fraud and
the cost of card replacements.
The case is in re: Target Corporation Customer Data Security
Breach Litigation; case number 02522, U.S. District Court,
Minnesota.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)