By Joseph Ax
May 22 A proposed $19 million settlement between
MasterCard Inc and Target Corp over the
retailer's 2013 data breach fell through after not enough banks
accepted the deal, the credit card company said on Thursday.
The agreement, announced in April, would have provided up to
$19 million to banks and credit unions that sued Target in
federal court in Minnesota over the breach.
The lead lawyers for the banks had argued that the
settlement with MasterCard, which was not a party to the
lawsuit, was an attempt to undercut their claims for damages.
But a federal judge earlier this month rejected the banks'
attempt to block the deal, though he expressed concerns about
its fairness.
The settlement was contingent on banks that issued at least
90 percent of the MasterCard accounts signing on to the
agreement by May 20. Any bank that accepted the settlement was
required to drop further claims against Target.
In an email on Friday, a MasterCard spokesman said the
threshold had not been met.
Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder confirmed the development
and said the company had "nothing further to share at this
time."
The development means that the banks will continue to press
their claims against Target in the lawsuit.
In a statement, the lead lawyers for the plaintiffs said,
"We are pleased that financial institutions have resoundingly
rejected Target and MasterCard's attempt to avoid fully
reimbursing the losses suffered during one of the largest data
breaches in U.S. history."
Lawyers for the banks have estimated the total losses at
more than $160 million, with approximately half that amount lost
to fraud and half to the cost of reissuing nearly 9 million
credit cards.
In 2013, Target said the breach during the holiday shopping
season compromised at least 40 million credit cards and may have
resulted in the theft of personal information from as many as
110 million people. Target is still negotiating with Visa Inc
over losses from the breach.
