May 17 Big-box retailer Target Corp appointed Nordstrom Inc executive Mark Tritton its chief merchandising officer.

Tritton replaces Kathryn Tesija, nearly a year after she moved to an advisory role at Target.

Tritton is a former president of Nordstrom Product Group, Target said on Tuesday.

The retailer also appointed Jason Goldberger to the newly created role of chief digital officer.

Both appointments will come into effect on June 5.