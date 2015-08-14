Aug 14 Retailer Target Corp said its vice president in charge of household supplies, electronics and sporting goods was leaving as the company narrows its focus to products such as apparel, wellness products and children's items.

Jose Barra, who was promoted to the role of vice president for merchandising essentials and hardlines in May last year, leaves four months after the company named grocery retail veteran Anne Dament as senior vice president of merchandising.

Under Chief Executive Brian Cornell, who took charge last August, Target has been eliminating several thousand corporate jobs, revamping grocery operations and investing in technology and supply chain.

Target's chief merchandising and supply chain officer Kathee Tesija moved to an advisory role in June. (bit.ly/1NuIX0e)

Target said there would be no replacement for Barra. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,; Editing by Don Sebastian)