Aug 14 Retailer Target Corp said its
vice president in charge of household supplies, electronics and
sporting goods was leaving as the company narrows its focus to
products such as apparel, wellness products and children's
items.
Jose Barra, who was promoted to the role of vice president
for merchandising essentials and hardlines in May last year,
leaves four months after the company named grocery retail
veteran Anne Dament as senior vice president of merchandising.
Under Chief Executive Brian Cornell, who took charge last
August, Target has been eliminating several thousand corporate
jobs, revamping grocery operations and investing in technology
and supply chain.
Target's chief merchandising and supply chain officer Kathee
Tesija moved to an advisory role in June. (bit.ly/1NuIX0e)
Target said there would be no replacement for Barra.
