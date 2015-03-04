(Corrects reference to Canada loss to $5.4 billion from $5.4
million in paragraph)
March 3 U.S. retailer Target Corp, which
has been battling back after a massive data breach and sluggish
performance, on Tuesday said it will eliminate several thousand
jobs, mainly from headquarters locations in the United States
and India, as it aims to cut $2 billion in costs over two years.
The cost-cutting forms a key plank of a revival plan
outlined by Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell, who has
sought to narrow the retailer's focus to a handful of product
lines where Target believes it has an edge on quality and price
while also investing to catch up with rivals online.
Cornell said Target's management needs streamlining and he
wants to change the corporate culture from one focused on
process to one that meets the demand of customers. Target said
it was revamping its merchandise, in part to attract both
millenials and Hispanics, seen as important to driving future
sales growth.
"We know that to compete today speed and simplicity are
critically important," Cornell told a meeting of analysts in New
York. "Executing on this plan will translate to growth."
Target said the job cuts would primarily come from corporate
locations in the Minneapolis area and in India that collectively
employ about 26,000 people, and not from its roughly 1,800
stores across the United States.
Target also said it would invest $1 billion in technology
and to upgrade its supply chain. It expects profit margin, as
measured by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, to hold steady at between 9.5 percent to 10
percent over the next five years, from 9.5 percent last year.
Target's shares closed up 32 cents, or 0.4 percent, at
$78.00, after initially falling 2.2 percent after the company
gave its outlook on Tuesday.
Cornell, a former Wal-Mart Stores Inc and PepsiCo
executive, has moved quickly since taking the helm in August in
the wake of a massive breach of customer data in late 2013 that
cost former CEO Gregg Steinhafel his job.
His biggest decision to date, announced in January, was to
pull out of the Canadian market, swallowing a $5.4 billion loss.
Cornel also halved the threshold on free shipping,
undercutting Wal-Mart and others in the war for online
customers, and is focusing investment on a handful of
"signature" categories, including apparel, home goods and beauty
products. On Tuesday Cornell outlined plans to improving
Target's offering of organic and other food offerings to boost
its grocery business, which accounts for one-fifth of overall
sales.
For the current fiscal year ending January 2016, the company
said it expected adjusted earnings per share, which excludes
data breach costs and other expenses, of between $4.45 and
$4.65, compared with the $4.27 per share it earned last year and
the market consensus for $4.51, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
It projected comparable sales growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent
this fiscal year and total sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.
Some of the growth will come from smaller-sized stores. Of
the 15 new stores Target plans to open this year, eight will be
a convenience store format called Target Express, highlighting
its push to capture demand in urban centers.
The company also said it had the capacity to buy back up to
$2 billion worth of its own shares this fiscal year, and looks
to repurchase $3 billion annually from the following year and
beyond.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Lisa
Shumaker and Leslie Adler)