(Updates shares, adds fresh company comment, background)
By Nandita Bose and Aravind K
Jan 18 Target Corp became the latest
U.S. brick-and-mortar chain to report disappointing results for
the holiday season, cutting its quarterly earnings forecast
after sales for the crucial November-December period came in
lower than expected.
The news on Wednesday sent Target shares down nearly 6
percent.
A sharp rise in holiday digital sales failed to offset
declines at Target stores. For many retailers, rapid growth in
their online sales is taking business away from their stores,
which still generate more than 90 percent of their revenues.
Target Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell said deep
discounts in a competitive environment hurt margins and earnings
during the holiday season.
While the company was pleased with its performance on Black
Friday in late November and a 40 percent jump in digital sales
in December, "these results were offset by early-season sales
softness and disappointing traffic and sales trends in our
stores," Cornell said.
Target said a drop in sales of electronics, entertainment,
food and "essential" products in the holiday season overshadowed
growth in its signature categories, including toys.
Chain stores have suffered from reduced demand for small
discretionary purchases and as shoppers spend more at online
merchants like Amazon.com Inc.
Earlier this month, Target rivals Macy's Inc and
Kohl's Corp cut their profit forecasts after reporting
disappointing holiday sales.
Despite poor results from some retailers, overall U.S.
holiday sales at stores and online came in higher than expected.
The National Retail Federation reported a forecast-beating 4
percent increase to $658.3 billion, helped by an improving
economy and increased discounting.
"Target's holiday performance ... is a reflection of what we
viewed as a highly promotional season on multiple fronts," said
Moody's retail analyst Charlie O'Shea.
O'Shea said Target's holiday e-commerce sales, which rose 30
percent from a year earlier, were a bright spot for the company.
Target's digital performance has had a mixed year. Those
sales rose 26 percent, more than expected, in the third quarter
after disappointing growth of 16 percent in the second quarter
and a strong 23 percent in the first.
Sales at Target stores open at least a year declined 1.3
percent in the November-December period.
Target said it expected comparable sales to fall 1.0 percent
to 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter ending on Jan. 31. It had
previously forecast a decline of 1 percent to an increase of 1
percent.
The company expects to earn $1.45 to $1.55 per share in the
quarter, lower than its prior forecast of $1.55 to $1.75.
Target's shares were down 5.7 percent at $66.93 in midday
trading.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Aravind K in
Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)