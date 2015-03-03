BRIEF-Competition Commission of India approves Videocon D2H & Dish TV merger
* Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves Videocon D2H & Dish TV merger
March 3 Target Corp said it would cut several thousand positions over the next two years, mainly from headquarters locations, as part of a restructuring aimed at cutting $2 billion in costs. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves Videocon D2H & Dish TV merger
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pZkygm Further company coverage: