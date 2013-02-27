Feb 27 Target Corp posted lower
quarterly profit on Wednesday, as sales of food and value-priced
items only partially mitigated some weakness it saw when holiday
shoppers held back from discretionary spending in an uncertain
economy.
Target's holiday season included a disappointing showing for
its collection of gifts sold in collaboration with high-end
department store Neiman Marcus. The line of designer dresses,
dishes and other products launched on Dec. 1, and Target sharply
discounted the goods even before Christmas
Target earned $961 million, or $1.47 per share, in the
fiscal fourth quarter, down from $981 million, or $1.45 per
share, a year earlier. Target had fewer shares outstanding in
the latest period.