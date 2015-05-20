(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Nathan Layne
May 20 Target Corp on Wednesday reported
a larger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit, citing robust
online sales and strong demand for products at the center of its
growth plan.
The fourth-largest U.S. retailer raised the low end of its
fiscal-year outlook and said it repurchased $562 million worth
of its shares in the quarter. This resumption of buybacks after
nearly two years is the latest sign it had rebounded from a
crippling data breach in late 2013.
Still, Chief Financial Officer John Mulligan said consumer
sentiment remained "choppy" and that it was hard to say whether
Target was taking market share from Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
which posted disappointing results on Tuesday.
Target shares were up 0.4 percent at $78.23 in morning
trading.
Excluding restructuring costs and other items, earnings rose
to $1.10 per share in the first quarter ended May 2 from 92
cents a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected $1.03 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Target said sales at stores open at least a year rose 2.3
percent, matching the market consensus, according to Consensus
Metrix. One-third of the growth came from online sales, which
jumped 38 percent.
Under Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell, who took the
job in August, Target has been promoting a narrower set of
products that include apparel, items for children and babies,
and the health and wellness category.
Mulligan said sales of those higher-margin "signature
categories" were double the company average.
Since Target pulled out of the Canadian market earlier this
year, "we are really seeing the benefit of being able to focus
on our U.S. business," Mulligan said on a media call.
Target raised the low end of its full-year earnings outlook
to $4.50 per share from $4.45 before special items while keeping
the high end at $4.65.
In March, Cornell announced plans to cut $2 billion in
costs. The restructuring included eliminating several thousand
corporate jobs, a revamp of grocery operations and investments
in technology and the supply chain.
Including restructuring costs, Target said first-quarter net
earnings from continuing operations rose 14 percent to $651
million. Sales increased 2.8 percent to $17.12 billion.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa
Von Ahn)