Aug 15 Target Corp posted a flat
quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it won over shoppers with an
expanded selection of food in many stores and discounts for its
loyal card holders, while spending more to get ready to open
Canadian stores next year.
Target earned $704 million, or $1.06 per share, for the
second quarter, compared with a profit of $704 million, or $1.03
per share, a year earlier. Target had fewer shares outstanding
than a year earlier.
Target earned $1.12 per share, excluding items, in line with
its forecast of $1.04 per share to $1.14 per share.
The U.S. discount chain previously reported that sales in
the quarter rose 3.5 percent to $16.45 billion, while sales at
stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 3.1
percent.