* Adjusted EPS 82 cents vs Street view 85 cents
* Revenue $16.71 billion vs view $16.78 billion
* Shares down more than 3 percent
By Jessica Wohl
May 22 Target Corp cut its full-year
profit forecast on Wednesday while turning in a weak first
quarter with disappointing sales, as a chilly start to spring
kept shoppers from buying seasonal items like clothing.
Target warned in April its first-quarter results would be
weaker than anticipated, and its performance was even worse than
revised Wall Street expectations due to the cool weather and the
impact of higher payroll taxes on spending.
Shares of Target fell 3.6 percent to $68.70.
First-quarter sales at stores open at least a year fell 0.6
percent, while analysts targeted a 0.03 percent decline,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Back in April, Target
forecast same-store sales would be about flat versus its
previous outlook of flat to up 2 percent.
"This is Target's weakest quarterly same-store sales
performance since the Great Recession year of 2009," said Sandy
Skrovan, U.S. research director at Planet Retail.
The last time Target's quarterly same-store sales fell was
in the third quarter of 2009, when it posted a decline of 1.6
percent.
This year, shoppers held off buying spring merchandise such
as clothing, fans and garden supplies as a chilly start to the
season left them little reason to splurge.
"Across the board things were disappointing for a lot of
retailers," Skrovan said.
The U.S. economy has been somewhat resilient. Core U.S.
retail sales, which strip out automobiles, gasoline and building
materials, rose 0.5 percent in April, after an upwardly revised
0.1 percent gain in March.
The end of a 2 percent payroll tax cut took effect on Jan. 1
and the smaller paychecks have made some consumers less willing
to spend. Still, declining gasoline prices have offset some of
the drag on household income.
"While weather was a clear negative in (the first quarter),
the revised view suggests that underlying pressure on moderate
income consumer spending remains," said Bernstein Research
analyst Colin McGranahan.
The pressure is not limited to Target. Last week, Wal-Mart
Stores Inc posted an unexpected 1.4 percent decline in
same-store sales at its Walmart U.S. unit, while Kohl's Corp
posted a 1.9 percent decline in same-store sales. And on
Wednesday, Lowe's Cos Inc reported weaker-than-expected
quarterly profit, hurt by the chilly weather as well as
competition from larger rival Home Depot Inc.
PROFIT DOWN
Target earned $498 million, or 77 cents per share, in the
first quarter ended on May 4, compared with a profit of $697
million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Including the effects from opening Canadian stores, but
excluding losses related to the early retirement of debt and
gains from the sale of its credit card business, Target earned
82 cents per share. On that basis, analysts looked for 85 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total sales rose 1 percent to $16.71 billion, while analysts
expected $16.78 billion in revenue.
The number of transactions in stores open at least a year
fell 1.9 percent. Shoppers spent more overall and bought more
items, but the selling price per unit was down, suggesting
lower-priced items like groceries were selling well, Skrovan
said.
Also, more shoppers took advantage of the 5 percent discount
offered to Target's REDcard holders. It said 17.1 percent of
sales in its stores were paid for with REDcard credit and debit
cards, versus 11.6 percent a year ago.
Target said its first 24 Canadian stores, opened in March,
generated $86 million in sales in the quarter. The company,
which plans to have 124 stores in Canada by the end of the year,
said costs related to the Canadian launch reduced earnings by 24
cents per share in the first quarter.
Target now expects adjusted earnings of $4.70 to $4.90 per
share this year, down from its April forecast of $4.85 to $5.05.