Aug 21 Target Corp warned on Wednesday
that its annual profit is likely to come in near the low end of
its forecast as it anticipates continued cautious spending by
U.S. shoppers.
Target, which competes against Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and other discount retailers with a mix of basic goods and
trendy apparel and accessories, said it earned $611 million, or
95 cents per share, in the fiscal second quarter ended Aug. 3,
down from $704 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.
In May, Target, noting that shoppers were planning their
spending and sticking to shopping lists, trimmed its fiscal-year
adjusted earnings forecast to a range of $4.70 to $4.90 per
share from $4.85 to $5.05. It now expects adjusted earnings per
share to be near the low end of the May forecast.