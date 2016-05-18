(Writes through)
By Nandita Bose
CHICAGO May 18 Retail chain Target Corp
gave a cautious outlook on Wednesday after reporting a
lower-than-expected increase in quarterly sales due to
unseasonable weather and weaker demand for electronics and
groceries.
Shares of the company fell as much as 11 percent, their
biggest intraday decline since December 2008, as investors
focused on weaker revenues and a poor outlook despite
higher-than-expected earnings.
Target's woes also encouraged investors to sell shares of
rival retailers like Macy's, JC Penney and
Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Wednesday. Wal-Mart is due to
report quarterly results on Thursday.
Target is the latest traditional brick-and-mortar chain to
report disappointing sales as traditional chain stores spend
more at online merchants like Amazon.com Inc and as
slowly rising wages enable consumers to spend more more on
big-ticket purchases like cars and home improvements.
"We're approaching our business with appropriate caution as
sales trends at Target and many of our key competitors (have)
weakened," Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell said on a
conference call.
He said he expected price discounting to intensify as
retailers try to shed excess inventory after a slow season.
Target said apparel sales rose during the quarter and were
stronger than other retailers', but unseasonable weather hurt
demand.
In addition, the company's grocery division suffered from a
reorganization that increased organic and fresh food offerings
but made it harder for customers to find products.
The sixth-largest U.S. retailer said customers made larger
"pantry-stocking visits," but growth in smaller "convenience
trips" slowed, highlighting a new challenge for chains like
Target that have bet on small format-stores for future growth.
Target said sales at stores open at least a year rose 1.2
percent in the first quarter ended on April 30, missing market
expectations for a 1.6 percent increase, according to research
firm Consensus Metrix.
Net sales fell 5.4 percent to $16.2 billion, mainly due to
the sale of the pharmacy and clinic business to CVS Health Corp
. Analysts on average had forecast $16.32 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Digital sales increased 23 percent, compared with a
year-earlier rise of 38 percent, and accounted for 3.5 percent
of the company's total.
Target said second-quarter comparable sales would be flat to
down 2 percent even though it was confident that it would meet
its earnings outlook of $1.00 to $1.20 per share before special
items.
Analysts blamed the first-quarter performance on short-term
weakness in the sector and expressed confidence about Target's
growth prospects and Cornell's turnaround strategy.
Neil Saunders, managing director of research firm Conlumino,
said the comparable sales were not "spectacular" but nonetheless
were "a testament to Target's relative strength" because they
remained in positive territory.
Net income fell to $632 million from $635 million a year
earlier.
Excluding restructuring charges and gains from the CVS deal,
earnings were $1.29 per share, better than analysts expectations
of $1.20 per share.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)